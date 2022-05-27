Rock Island Mysteries

Rock Island Mysteries - S1 Ep. 20
G | Kids

The Institute is shutting down and Taylor and Lila are told they're moving away from Rock Island, prompting one last adventure... and a shocking revelation from Raquel.

S1 Ep. 1 - Happy Birthday, Taylor!

On her 14th birthday, Taylor Young receives a mysterious chest from an uncle who went missing five years ago.

S1 Ep. 2 - Bermuda Queen

Taylor and her friends discover a symbol that leads them on a journey across Rock Island to uncover Uncle Charlie's missing plane... unaware that someone else is following them.

S1 Ep. 3 - Something In The Water

The gang meet an old friend of Uncle Charlie's who has discovered the fountain of youth.

S1 Ep. 4 - Who's That Girl

Taylor helps a teenage girl who washes up on the shore claiming she has no memory.

S1 Ep. 5 - Distress Call

Taylor and her friends discover a distress call from themselves from the future.

S1 Ep. 6 - A Tale Of Two Taylors

Taylor accidentally creates her own duplicate, who ends up causing a heap of trouble.

S1 Ep. 7 - The Shadow

Taylor follows a mysterious shadow which leads her to a top secret section of the Institute.

S1 Ep. 8 - Hurricane Jonah

A hurricane strikes Rock Island causing Taylor to lose her journal and discover an old dark house with a fifty year old secret.

S1 Ep. 9 - Text Message In A Bottle

Taylor discovers an old mobile phone in the ocean which contains a text message that leads them to a notorious island.

S1 Ep. 10 - Sea Shell

On a trip to a deserted island, the gang encounter a mischievous sea shell determined to cause trouble.

