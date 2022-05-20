Rock Island Mysteries

Rock Island Mysteries - S1 Ep. 15
G | Kids

When the teenage version of Emily and Uncle Charlie suddenly appear in Taylor's loungeroom, the gang must do whatever it takes to avoid them clashing with their modern day selves.

S1 Ep. 1 - Happy Birthday, Taylor!

On her 14th birthday, Taylor Young receives a mysterious chest from an uncle who went missing five years ago.

S1 Ep. 2 - Bermuda Queen

Taylor and her friends discover a symbol that leads them on a journey across Rock Island to uncover Uncle Charlie's missing plane... unaware that someone else is following them.

S1 Ep. 3 - Something In The Water

The gang meet an old friend of Uncle Charlie's who has discovered the fountain of youth.

S1 Ep. 4 - Who's That Girl

Taylor helps a teenage girl who washes up on the shore claiming she has no memory.

S1 Ep. 5 - Distress Call

Taylor and her friends discover a distress call from themselves from the future.

S1 Ep. 6 - A Tale Of Two Taylors

Taylor accidentally creates her own duplicate, who ends up causing a heap of trouble.

S1 Ep. 7 - The Shadow

Taylor follows a mysterious shadow which leads her to a top secret section of the Institute.

S1 Ep. 8 - Hurricane Jonah

A hurricane strikes Rock Island causing Taylor to lose her journal and discover an old dark house with a fifty year old secret.

S1 Ep. 9 - Text Message In A Bottle

Taylor discovers an old mobile phone in the ocean which contains a text message that leads them to a notorious island.

S1 Ep. 10 - Sea Shell

On a trip to a deserted island, the gang encounter a mischievous sea shell determined to cause trouble.

Season 1