Rock Island Mysteries - S1 Ep. 12

Episodes
S1 Ep. 1 - Happy Birthday, Taylor!
On her 14th birthday, Taylor Young receives a mysterious chest from an uncle who went missing five years ago.
S1 Ep. 2 - Bermuda Queen
Taylor and her friends discover a symbol that leads them on a journey across Rock Island to uncover Uncle Charlie's missing plane... unaware that someone else is following them.
S1 Ep. 3 - Something In The Water
The gang meet an old friend of Uncle Charlie's who has discovered the fountain of youth.
S1 Ep. 4 - Who's That Girl
Taylor helps a teenage girl who washes up on the shore claiming she has no memory.
S1 Ep. 5 - Distress Call
Taylor and her friends discover a distress call from themselves from the future.
S1 Ep. 6 - A Tale Of Two Taylors
Taylor accidentally creates her own duplicate, who ends up causing a heap of trouble.
S1 Ep. 7 - The Shadow
Taylor follows a mysterious shadow which leads her to a top secret section of the Institute.
S1 Ep. 8 - Hurricane Jonah
A hurricane strikes Rock Island causing Taylor to lose her journal and discover an old dark house with a fifty year old secret.
S1 Ep. 9 - Text Message In A Bottle
Taylor discovers an old mobile phone in the ocean which contains a text message that leads them to a notorious island.