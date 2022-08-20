Ridiculousness - S8 Ep. 7

Episodes
S8 Ep. 10 - Redfoo
Grammy-nominated recording artist Redfoo joins Rob, Stee-Lo and Chanel to talk about the "Legends of Campfoo", going "Lights Out" and learn what it means to get "Party Rock'd".
S8 Ep. 8 - Hampton Yount
Comedian Hampton Yount joins Rob, Chanel and Sterling to check out the danger of "Risky Bits", listen to some "Next Level Narrators" and learn what it means to get "Hamspired".
S8 Ep. 7 - Kaitlyn Farrington
Olympic Gold Medalist Kaitlyn Farrington joins Rob, Chanel, and Sterling to talk about "Other Sochi Games", "Pokeaphobia" and what it means to be a "Virgin Larper".
S8 Ep. 6 - Marcus Lemonis
Marcus Lemonis shows us his "Lemonis Face," teaches us the 3Ps of "People, Process, Pain," and finally discovers that "They Do Exist!"
S8 Ep. 2 - Chanel And Sterling Xxxv
Rob, Sterling and Chanel pay homage to some "Legendary Assists", bust up some public makeouts with "PDA Police", and find out why babies are nothing more than "Tiny People, Tiny Brains".
S8 Ep. 1 - Wanda Sykes
Comedy icon Wanda Sykes joins Rob, Sterling and Chanel to talk about what it means to have "Unpresidential Nipples", doling out "Momforcement" and the first ever "Wandamania".
S8 Ep. 10 - Chanel And Sterling Xxxiv
Rob, Chanel and Sterling take the "Running Man Challenge," explore the fear known as "Crap-nophobia" and learn what it means to be "Saved To Death."