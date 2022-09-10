Ridiculousness - S8 Ep. 3

Episodes
S8 Ep. 10 - Chanel And Sterling Xxxviii
Rob, Chanel and Sterling discuss the drunk ingenuity of "Drinkovators", explore the bizarre "Planet Of The Vapes" and test their palates for destruction in the "Taste Of Death".
S8 Ep. 9 - Jolene Van Vugt
Stunt person and Nitro Circus star Jolene Van Vugt stops by to get destructive with "Smash Happy," capture the perfect monkey moments in "Right Place, Right Monkey".
S8 Ep. 7 - Jerry Springer
The legendary television host Jerry Springer joins Rob, Sterling and Chanel to chant "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!", watch some "Beastdowns" and post some photos on "Injurgram".
S8 Ep. 6 - Chanel And Sterling Xxxvi
Rob, Chanel and Sterling look for some "Everyday Peens", watch some videos get 'Dog Bombed" and check out some people who have serious "Motor Skills".
S8 Ep. 5 - Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub
The hosts of The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub, join Rob, Chanel, and Sterling to talk about other "Fighters and Funny People".
S8 Ep. 4 - Dave England
Jackass' Dave England shows Rob, Chanel and Sterling what it takes to inspire a generation of "Poo Pros," gets careless with some "Bad Daddies" and the agony of getting "Butt Hurt".