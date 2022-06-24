Sign in to watch this video
Rhys Darby: Big In Japan - S1 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 10 Dec 2021
Rhys Darby embarks on an hilarious adventure throughout Japan. He learns the tricks of the trade from Japan's number one mascot, tries forest bathing and trains with a samurai master
Season 1
About the Show
Rhys Darby travels around Japan to gain an understanding of Japanese culture and the art of comedy.