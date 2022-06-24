Rhys Darby: Big In Japan

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Rhys Darby: Big In Japan - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 10 Dec 2021

Rhys Darby embarks on an hilarious adventure throughout Japan. He learns the tricks of the trade from Japan's number one mascot, tries forest bathing and trains with a samurai master

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

Rhys Darby travels around Japan to gain an understanding of Japanese culture and the art of comedy.