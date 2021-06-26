Retro Replay

The Wild Thornberrys Opening Theme Song
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sun 27 Jun 2021

Eliza can talk to animals, causing all sorts of adventures while her family travels through Africa while filming their docuseries.

image-placeholder1 mins

image-placeholder2 mins

Laguna Beach: Meet LC & Her Friends

Follow eight teenagers from the small coastal city of Orange County, through the dramas of friendship and growing up.

image-placeholder3 mins

The Hills: "He's A Sucky Person!"

Lauren and Heidi find themselves at an impasse when Heidi's boyfriend Spencer gets between them, again.

image-placeholder50 secs

Rugrats Opening Theme Song

The cartoon misadventures of four babies and their snotty older cousin as they face the things in life they don't understand.

image-placeholder44 secs

Rocko's Modern Life Opening Theme Song

Rocko is a wallaby who has moved from his native Australia to the United States. But life in the United States isn't as idyllic as he had hoped it would be, for he is surrounded by annoying neighbors, tons of laundry, and life's issues in general.

image-placeholder46 secs

Rocket Power Opening Theme Song

Whether it's skateboarding, mountain biking or surfing, together these kids are up for any sport.

image-placeholder54 secs

image-placeholder49 secs

Daria Opening Theme Song

Brainy, sardonic Daria is a high school student at Lawndale High School who flies under the radar, and does a pretty good job at it!

image-placeholder47 secs

The Ren and Stimpy Show Opening Theme Song

Ren and Stimpy always have a host of unusual adventures.

image-placeholder47 secs

Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening Theme Song

In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world.

