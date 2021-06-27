Rugrats, Catdog, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Laguna Beach And More Land On 10 play July 1

Whether you're introducing your favourite childhood cartoons to the kids in your life, or simply wanting to get a little nostalgic, these shows are sure to bring some warmth this winter.

Cartoons that will bring back memories

Rugrats

Everyone’s favourite babies are making their way to 10 play! Tommy Pickles and his group of baby friends are ready to explore the world and take on any adventure that might come their way.

Catdog

The world’s most famous cat/dog siblings, Dog is happy living the life of an average dog, chasing garbage trucks, while Cat longs for fame and fortune and always has a plan in the works that will likely go awry. Trouble is, they're joined together, which leads to some interesting adventures.

Rocket Power

Otto Rocket, his sister Reggie and their pals Twister and Sam, are up for, and pretty much always excel at just about every aggressive sport you can imagine.

The Wild Thornberrys

Eliza Thornberry is anything but ordinary. A normal day for her will include travelling through Africa while her parents film their wildlife documentary. But that’s nothing compared to her secret ability to talk to animals, which proves helpful while travelling with her family and their pet chimpanzee, Darwin.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Since first airing over 15 years ago, this series has become a cult classic. In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy, awakens to undertake a dangerous mystical quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world.

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rocko is a wallaby who has moved from his native Australia to the United States. But, surrounded by annoying neighbours, tons of laundry, and life's general issues, life in the United States isn't as idyllic as he'd hoped it would be,

Daria

Best known for her dry humor and deadpan sarcasm, brainy, sardonic Daria Morgendorffer tries to fly under the radar at Lawndale High School. She's doing a pretty good job of it. Her self-esteem teacher can't even remember her name.

The Ren & Stimpy Show

Ren is a psychotic Chihuahua, and Stimpy is a dimwitted Manx cat, and we follow them as they have a host of unusual adventures.

OG reality shows

The Hills

Get your fix of LC, Heidi, Audrina and Whitney (and even Kristen too), with every episode of the original series of The Hills coming to 10 play. Follow this group of friends as they experience the highs and lows of living in Los Angeles and the dramas that come with starting a career, relationships, breakups and friendships.

Laguna Beach

Before The Hills, there was Laguna Beach, a series that followed Lauren Conrad, Kristen Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and their friends, as they navigate their final years of high school.

The Real World

First airing in 1992, The Real World was one of the first of its kind. It’s a simple premise - a group of strangers come together to live in a house for several months, as cameras record their interpersonal relationships and what unfolds.

Punk’d

Arguably the most famous hidden camera show to date, Ashton Kutcher and a hand-picked group of celebrity guest hosts play practical jokes on celebrities and capture their reactions on camera.

Watch full seasons on demand only on 10 play from July 1