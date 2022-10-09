Restoration Man

The Restoration Man - S4 Ep. 1
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sun 26 Sep 2021Expires: in 5 months

When an Edwardian Baptist church comes up for sale in a small Pennine village, Colin and Emma Clewes seize the opportunity to turn it into a family home.

Season 4

About the Show

Host George Clarke travels to new locations in Britain and helps people in their extraordinary journey to restore historic buildings into their dream homes.