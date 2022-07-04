Running the remote Hope Island Clinic, Sam Stewart is an accomplished doctor, who with her team, looks after the residents of all the neighbouring islands, as well as the holidaymakers and thrill seekers who visit the area. Not only a GP, Sam is a single mother with a free spirit and a determination – who has an unusual hobby: venom.

Through all their adventures, good and bad, the residents of the tiny island pull together - proving that there are many different definitions of the term ‘family’.

With an outstanding ensemble cast led by Lisa McCune (Sea Patrol, Blood Brothers, Blue Heelers) - who is also co-producing the new drama - the action family adventure also stars Rohan Nichol (Killing Time, Red Dog, South Solitary, Rush), Matt Day (Tangle, Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo, Rake), Richard Brancatisano (Underbelly: Razor, Bait, Home & Away); Tasneem Roc (Crownies, East West 101, Spirited); Andrew Ryan (Not Suitable For Children, Tomorrow When The War Began, The Jesters), German actress Susan Hoecke (Sturm der Liebe, Der Lehrer), Rod Mullinar (Satisfaction, Shortland St, All Saints, Dead Calm), Kristof