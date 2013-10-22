Week 9 Winners Recipe

What’s the inspiration behind your recipe, and can you recall the moment the idea was born?



I have always loved West Indian flavours and found it hard to find a product that I loved on the shelves. I made my own Jerk sauce to create Rude Boy Ribs sauce



Who do you think your recipe is perfect for?



Anyone who loves good food. Perfect for BBQs and it's not too spicy for kids.



How has your recipe evolved since the first time you made it, and what were the challenges of preparing a commercial quantity?



I have had to mellow down the spice to suit the Australian palate. It was hard to get quantities spot on as I usually just use my own judgement to cook.







What was the best piece of advice you received from the judges?



Darren helped me realise that you must measure everything. Nobby spoke to me about getting info and feedback from the public.



What was the most surprising thing you learnt about the process of turning a recipe into a commercial product?

You MUST measure everything to get the recipe spot on.



From your experience, what advice what you give someone who has an idea but doesn’t know where to start trying to make a success out of it?



Put things down on paper to make it a goal. Keep working towards this and don’t give up, then you will succeed.



What does the future hold for yourself and your recipe? Any other great ideas in the pipeline you could give us a taster of?



So much!! I would love to put out other versions of my sauce (i.e. mild, extra hot). I also have some great chutneys and curry sauces, west Indian and Indian, that I think would work very well under the ‘Rude Boy’ brand.









