Week 7 Winning Recipe

What’s the inspiration behind your recipe, and can you recall the moment the idea was born?



I've been making pizza dough and sauce for about 30 odd years and been married for 23 years to my beautiful wife Voula and have two sons with big appetites. As the boys were growing up, they would always say, “DAD WE WANT PIZZA!!!" So a couple of years ago, after one particular Pizza eating day, there we leftover dough balls so I thought rather than throw them out, I should try freezing them to see if they would be okay the next time I used them. Well, let me tell you, now there are 'Golden Greek Pizza Dough Balls' in the freezer all the time!



Who do you think your recipe is perfect for?



Everybody! Seriously, I don’t think I have met anybody that doesn't like Pizza. YOU put your own toppings on so YOU control how much of the naughty stuff YOU want on it! The product is great for mums and dads that have young kids who want to make and eat their own pizza.





How has your recipe evolved since the first time you made it, and what were the challenges of preparing a commercial quantity?



My recipe has basically been the same since I first started making it. I think it started to evolve when I first started to freeze the dough. The biggest change was when we were asked me to write down the actual recipe and the accurate quantities because I never really had it written down! The greatest challenge in preparing the commercial quantity of my Golden Greek Pizza Kit was making sure I didn't lose the great flavour and taste, once every ingredient was increased.



What was the best piece of advice you received from the judges?



Darren really knows his stuff, he actually explained how yeast worked and having as much experience as he has in the food game, I taken on all his advice on board for future reference. David the 'Ad Guru' convinced me that putting my face on the box - I thought would scare punters off. David said a 'Greek selling Pizza' really markets itself and might put the Italians on notice, ha ha ha! I was so excited when Carolyn said that she loved the idea of getting the kids involved in the pizza making and thought it would work in the supermarket.



What was the most surprising thing you learnt about the process of turning a recipe into a commercial product?



I was actually surprised that when my Golden Greek Pizza Kit was turned into a commercial product that it still had its good, old rustic flavour about it and that’s when I knew that my Golden Greek Pizza Kit wouldn't be just like the rest. Once everybody tastes it, I hope they will be coming back for more and will always have a couple of boxes in the freezer.



From your experience, what advice what you give someone who has an idea but doesn't know where to start trying to make a success out of it?



Look, anybody, I mean anybody that has a favourite meal that Mum used to make, an old recipe that was handed down from Grandma or a secret recipe that they've always been making can have a go. It’s about the idea and where it came from, not if you can cook or not! It’s about if tastes good and can be made commercially. I sent in my application into Recipe to Riches and when they contacted ME to audition for the show, I couldn't believe it! My first reaction was geez, I'm going to be on Television, but then I realised that this would be the opportunity of a lifetime.



What does the future hold for yourself and your recipe? Any other great ideas in the pipeline you could give us a taster of?



The future is bright and very clear for me and my Golden Greek's Pizza Kit. Commercially, the product stands up for itself and I reckon it has a spot on the shelves of every Woolworths store across the country and that everyone can enjoy a great tasting and healthier crispy pizza! I have many new ideas for different taste buds to enjoy. There will be different flavoured dough balls, snack style products, party products and different sauces that everyone will just have to wait and see...



Cheers from the Golden Greek, Chris.