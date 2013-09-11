Week 3 Winning Recipe

|
What’s the inspiration behind your recipe, and can you recall the moment the idea was born? “My love of spicy food is the real inspiration. I love hot food. I came up with the idea when I was smoking meat at my parents’ farm and thought why not try one of my chillies.”
Who do you think your recipe is perfect for?
What was the best piece of advice you received from the judges?
What was the most surprising thing you learnt about the process of turning a recipe into a commercial product? The trickiest part is promoting yourself and the product. As a plumber, work normally comes to me but learning how to put yourself out there to promote something that isn’t essential to someone’s life was hard for me.
From your experience, what advice what you give someone who has an idea but doesn’t know where to start trying to make a success out of it?
|
What does the future hold for yourself and your recipe? Any other great ideas in the pipeline you could give us a taster of?
I have eight other different sauces, including salsa and some tomato sauces, that I’ve made – I reckon it would make the perfect range.
Here are a few recipes that go well with Stephen's Hickory Hollow Smoked Sauce.