Week 3 Winning Recipe

What’s the inspiration behind your recipe, and can you recall the moment the idea was born? “My love of spicy food is the real inspiration. I love hot food. I came up with the idea when I was smoking meat at my parents’ farm and thought why not try one of my chillies.” Who do you think your recipe is perfect for?

“Anyone who likes flavour and can handle heat in their food. If you’re between 18 and 80 and are a lover of hot sauces, this is for you.”



How has your recipe evolved since the first time you made it, and what were the challenges of preparing a commercial quantity?

It was getting the right measurements and the right consistency that were the tricky parts. I normally make large quantities by myself so working with a team and factoring in the commercial element was challenging. What was the best piece of advice you received from the judges?

The marketing side proved really useful, especially the advice on coming up with the product name and how to pitch it to the public. What was the most surprising thing you learnt about the process of turning a recipe into a commercial product? The trickiest part is promoting yourself and the product. As a plumber, work normally comes to me but learning how to put yourself out there to promote something that isn’t essential to someone’s life was hard for me. From your experience, what advice what you give someone who has an idea but doesn’t know where to start trying to make a success out of it?

Try and try again. I tried over 100 times and had some complete failures that I poured down drain; another one that turned green and one that almost burned your eyes when you opened the jar!



