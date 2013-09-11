Recipe to Riches

Back

Week 3 Winning Recipe

Stephen Perry discusses the journey behind his Hickory Hollow Smoked Sauce and his plans for the future...

What’s the inspiration behind your recipe, and can you recall the moment the idea was born? “My love of spicy food is the real inspiration. I love hot food. I came up with the idea when I was smoking meat at my parents’ farm and thought why not try one of my chillies.”

Who do you think your recipe is perfect for?
“Anyone who likes flavour and can handle heat in their food. If you’re between 18 and 80 and are a lover of hot sauces, this is for you.” 

How has your recipe evolved since the first time you made it, and what were the challenges of preparing a commercial quantity?
It was getting the right measurements and the right consistency that were the tricky parts. I normally make large quantities by myself so working with a team and factoring in the commercial element was challenging.

What was the best piece of advice you received from the judges?
The marketing side proved really useful, especially the advice on coming up with the product name and how to pitch it to the public.

What was the most surprising thing you learnt about the process of turning a recipe into a commercial product? The trickiest part is promoting yourself and the product. As a plumber, work normally comes to me but learning how to put yourself out there to promote something that isn’t essential to someone’s life was hard for me.

From your experience, what advice what you give someone who has an idea but doesn’t know where to start trying to make a success out of it?
Try and try again. I tried over 100 times and had some complete failures that I poured down drain; another one that turned green and one that almost burned your eyes when you opened the jar!

     
Hickory Hollow Chill Garlic Sauce

What does the future hold for yourself and your recipe? Any other great ideas in the pipeline you could give us a taster of?
I have eight other different sauces, including salsa and some tomato sauces, that I’ve made – I reckon it would make the perfect range.

Here are a few recipes that go well with Stephen's Hickory Hollow Smoked Sauce.

Pork Belly
           
Chicken Tacos
          
Steak

    Advertisement

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
