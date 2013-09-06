Rinoldi has been manufacturing pasta since 1878, but it wasn't until 2004 that the current company director Bill Quayle began working with Woolworths. Bill is from the second Quayle generation to run the business after his father Neville Quayle bought Rinoldi in 1958. When Bill and his older brother John were handed the reigns they saw that innovation was going to be the new key ingredient that would take Rinoldi into the future.







When Rinoldi began talking with Woolworths they recognised his passion for outstanding quality and new ideas and saw an ideal partner to explore the world of pasta with. Together they worked closely to develop the Select range using The Woolworths Product Development and Quality Assurance team over an arduous eight month testing campaign. The result is a range of pasta that lifts the bar of quality and taste.









The Woolworths Select range now extends to 16 different varieties and appeals to everybody. Rinoldi continues to develop new products using their sophisticated pilot production plant and experienced technical staff. Today, Rinoldi's largest brand, Vetta pasta, is the only high fibre pasta with the same great taste as normal white pasta.



For Woolworths having such passionate pasta people to work with, fuels their own love of the food and the relationship continues to move from strength to strength.

View the Rinoldi range of products online.



