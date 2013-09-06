Recipe to Riches

Praline Chocolates Chocolates was established by Angus Suttie in 1983.

By his own admission, he didn’t realise what he was getting himself into! Having started with a small boutique selling hand-made chocolates, his big break came when he began selling his range directly to Woolworths stores such as Town Hall.

Angus speaks fondly about the support the Woolies business team has given him over the years. When he had a factory fire, he was stunned to be offered a handshake agreement promising their support until he managed to get himself up and running again.

It’s this close relationship that has helped Praline Chocolates go from strength to strength. Today, Angus supplies chocolate for all of the Woolworths Select and Macro ranges, as well as Jungle Buddies, from his state-of-the-art production factory line in Padstow, Sydney.

“I’m glad there are only two big supermarket retailers, otherwise we wouldn’t be around.” - Angus Suttie

Chocolate Praline


Woolworths and Praline Chocolates are constantly looking for ways to improve quality, while also working closely together on new products such as the Macro Organic range.

For Woolworths, working with the talented Praline team and sharing in their obvious love for quality chocolate is as enjoyable as the chocolate itself.

Woolworths were also keen to support Praline when they decided to offer ‘Rainforest Approved’ chocolate. As the money gets paid direct to the farmers, Angus was able to build on his strong connections with farms in Ecuador and Brazil, creating more transparent and sustainable working relationships.

View the Woolworths Select range of Chocolates by Praline online.
 
