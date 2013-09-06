"The tea drinkers I spoke to expressed a nostalgia for loose tea leaves and a fondness for the slower days of the teapot."

She conducted market research by inviting tea drinkers from her local shopping centre to chat in her lounge room. One day, Corinne's husband Matt brought home a silky leaf tea pyramid he came across in a café. As soon as Corinne saw the delicate design and the long tea leaves inside, she knew it was the answer. The challenge then became to fill these pyramids with unique, modern versions of classic tea blends.

Corinne went on low budget trips to Sri Lanka to do as much research as possible. She then did the blending at home in her kitchen, using Australian native herbs and spices wherever possible. She created wonderful varieties such as Mint Lavender Tisane (herbal infusion) - a blend of peppermint, spearmint, Australian Peppermint Gum leaf and lavender flowers, Gippsland-grown Mountain Pepper leaf in Sultry Chai, and Lismore-grown Lemon Myrtle in Madame's Grey de Luxe. Corinne rang up the Woolworths buying department and arranged an appointment. When she presented the range, the buyer agreed there was an opportunity to bring something new, feminine and special to the tea category.



"The Woolworths buyer said yes to national ranging of four blends and I had the stock ready to ship in three months. It was a day I will not forget!" - Corinne Noyes, Madame Flavour.



After spending a month in Sri Lanka to oversee production, Corinne was in business. To add a personal touch, Corinne included a signed a letter with the first 1000 packs. To her surprise and delight, customers soon responded with their Madame Flavour stories, often addressing their letter to 'Dear Madame Flavour'.





With teas available in over 800 stores across the country and five years later, the relationship between Madame Flavour and Woolworths is stronger than ever.

