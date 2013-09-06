Recipe to Riches

EpisodesGalleriesArticlesHome
Back

Madame Flavour

Madame Flavour

Corinne Noyes was newly married with a small child when she started Madame Flavour in her spare room at home. Frustrated with the incresingly bland nature of food products, her goal was to create a beautiful range of teas that was full of love and great flavour.

"The tea drinkers I spoke to expressed a nostalgia for loose tea leaves and a fondness for the slower days of the teapot."
- Corinne Noyes, Madame Flavour.


Madame Flavour


She conducted market research by inviting tea drinkers from her local shopping centre to chat in her lounge room. One day, Corinne's husband Matt brought home a silky leaf tea pyramid he came across in a café. As soon as Corinne saw the delicate design and the long tea leaves inside, she knew it was the answer. The challenge then became to fill these pyramids with unique, modern versions of classic tea blends. 

"The tea drinkers I spoke to expressed a nostalgia for loose tea leaves and a fondness for the slower days of the teapot." - Corinne Noyes, Madame Flavour.

       
Madame Flavour
                                                                                                               
                                            

Corinne went on low budget trips to Sri Lanka to do as much research as possible. She then did the blending at home in her kitchen, using Australian native herbs and spices wherever possible. She created wonderful varieties such as Mint Lavender Tisane (herbal infusion) - a blend of peppermint, spearmint, Australian Peppermint Gum leaf and lavender flowers, Gippsland-grown Mountain Pepper leaf in Sultry Chai, and Lismore-grown Lemon Myrtle in Madame's Grey de Luxe.

Corinne rang up the Woolworths buying department and arranged an appointment. When she presented the range, the buyer agreed there was an opportunity to bring something new, feminine and special to the tea category.

"The Woolworths buyer said yes to national ranging of four blends and I had the stock ready to ship in three months. It was a day I will not forget!" - Corinne Noyes, Madame Flavour.

After spending a month in Sri Lanka to oversee production, Corinne was in business. To add a personal touch, Corinne included a signed a letter with the first 1000 packs. To her surprise and delight, customers soon responded with their Madame Flavour stories, often addressing their letter to 'Dear Madame Flavour'.

With teas available in over 800 stores across the country and five years later, the relationship between Madame Flavour and Woolworths is stronger than ever.

 
Madame Flavour
    

Madame Flavour
View the Madame Flavour range of teas online.

Shop now




Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title
NEXT STORY

Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...