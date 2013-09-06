When David Prior founded five:am he took inspiration from a time of the day when everything feels fresh, new and exciting. Taking this and packaging it became the driving ambition behind five:am, an organic yoghurt that David wanted to bring to the wider Australian market.

In 2009, David first met with Woolworths to share his idea. Woolies were immediately captivated by the concept and over the following year the production facility was built.

For Dave five:am is an experience in 'conscious deliciousness'. They deliberately hand-pick the finest, organic and all natural ingredients, and craft a superior tasting yoghurt with a clear conscience - knowing that every aspect of five:am's production preserves the environment.



Initially just five products were introduced to the shelves of 400 Woolworths stores in March 2011. These were the 170gram servings of Vanilla Bean, Strawberry & Mango flavoured yoghurts and larger 700gram portions of Greek and Natural yoghurts. They were first only offered on sale in Victoria and New South Wales but when sales proved robust they were quickly adopted by stores right across the country. Woolies and Five:am were delighted and eager to get their amazing products out to as many people as possible.

Since then through collaboration with the team at Woolworths the initial range of 5 has exted to 20 products. Ideas like squeezy pouches, powerpaks and smoothies have broadened the five:am offering and given consumers more opportunities to enjoy the 'conscious deliciousness' that the brand delivers.





