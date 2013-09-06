When David Prior founded five:am he took inspiration from a time of the day when everything feels fresh, new and exciting. Taking this and packaging it became the driving ambition behind five:am, an organic yoghurt that David wanted to bring to the wider Australian market.
In 2009, David first met with Woolworths to share his idea. Woolies were immediately captivated by the concept and over the following year the production facility was built.
For Dave five:am is an experience in 'conscious deliciousness'. They deliberately hand-pick the finest, organic and all natural ingredients, and craft a superior tasting yoghurt with a clear conscience - knowing that every aspect of five:am's production preserves the environment.
Since then through collaboration with the team at Woolworths the initial range of 5 has exted to 20 products. Ideas like squeezy pouches, powerpaks and smoothies have broadened the five:am offering and given consumers more opportunities to enjoy the 'conscious deliciousness' that the brand delivers.
