Recipe to Riches

EpisodesGalleriesArticlesHome
Back

FiveAM

FiveAM

When David Prior founded five:am he took inspiration from a time of the day when everything feels fresh, new and exciting. Taking this and packaging it became the driving ambition behind five:am, an organic yoghurt that David wanted to bring to the wider Australian market.

When David Prior founded five:am he took inspiration from a time of the day when everything feels fresh, new and exciting. Taking this and packaging it became the driving ambition behind five:am, an organic yoghurt that David wanted to bring to the wider Australian market.

Fiveam Supplier

In 2009, David first met with Woolworths to share his idea. Woolies were immediately captivated by the concept and over the following year the production facility was built.

 
Fiveam Supplier

For Dave five:am is an experience in 'conscious deliciousness'. They deliberately hand-pick the finest, organic and all natural ingredients, and craft a superior tasting yoghurt with a clear conscience - knowing that every aspect of five:am's production preserves the environment.

Initially just five products were introduced to the shelves of 400 Woolworths stores in March 2011. These were the 170gram servings of Vanilla Bean, Strawberry & Mango flavoured yoghurts and larger 700gram portions of Greek and Natural yoghurts. They were first only offered on sale in Victoria and New South Wales but when sales proved robust they were quickly adopted by stores right across the country. Woolies and Five:am were delighted and eager to get their amazing products out to as many people as possible.

Since then through collaboration with the team at Woolworths the initial range of 5 has exted to 20 products. Ideas like squeezy pouches, powerpaks and smoothies have broadened the five:am offering and given consumers more opportunities to enjoy the 'conscious deliciousness' that the brand delivers.

 
five am logo


 Five:am View the range of five:am products online.

Shop now



Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title
NEXT STORY

Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...