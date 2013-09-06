Recipe to Riches

In 2007, Peter Cox, General Manager of Creative Food Solutions, set out to create a range of restaurant-quality meals that would re-shape the ready meals market.

In 2007, Peter Cox, General Manager of Creative Food Solutions, set out to create a range of restaurant-quality meals that would re-shape the ready meals market. He began providing a select number of Emily’s Kitchen Ready Meals to Woolworths in 2008, and by 2009 over 850 stores were stocking his products.

As a chef and passionate foodie, Peter prides himself on the quality of his meals. The entire range of Emily’s Kitchen Ready Meals is chilled, not frozen, and made from only the freshest Australian produce.

Peter has a team of over 50 staff to cater to the increasing demand, and his team of chefs are constantly developing new meal concepts and recipes to keep growing the range.

"We've recently released our 'Grab and Go' hot country roasts which are exclusive to Woolworths. You can pick up a slow roasted joint of beef, pork or lamb that will melt in your mouth everytime!" - Peter Cox, Creative Food Solutions.

This year, Peter and his team of chefs at Creative Food Solutions will produce over 3 million individually prepared, restaurant-quality meals to be enjoyed by Woolworths customers. It's no surprise that Peter and his team have won numerous industry awards, including best ready meal for Australia and New Zealand 2012, and best meat and small goods award in 2013.

According to Peter, his company has developed an 'open door' policy with Woolworths. It's been a successful collaboration thanks to the huge expansion of the 'ready meal' category.

"The Woolworths team have been great to deal with over the years and have helped our business grow. We currently have 17 products in the market place with another 20 ready to hit the shelves as we expand our business with Woolworhts" - Peter Cox, Creative Food Solutions.

 
