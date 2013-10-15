Contestants Week 9 Man Food

|
Themis Toclis
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Bank Clerk
Product:
Bolognaise Minced Meat Pie
Growing up, Themis loved when his mum cooked her two favourite recipes: spaghetti bolognaise for dinner and a meat pie for lunch. When he left home, he took these two recipes with him and experimented on combining the two into one ‘super recipe’. The new dad dreams of one day starting a pie empire.
Bobby Edwards
State:
Western Australia
Occupation:
Carpenter
Product:
Carribean Jerk Ribs Sauce
The London-raised carpenter grew up amongst a West Indies community and fell in love with jerk flavours in the numerous Jamaican restaurants. After emigrating from England to Perth with his parents, he realized Jamaican food was hard to come by and started to create his own sauce, which reminds him of his childhood.
Christina Cavaleri
State:
South Australia
Occupation:
Law Student
Meatballs
|
Christina doesn’t need to travel to Italy to get an idea of how her family’s previous generations lived. Every time she cooks her meatballs, she’s repeating a practice that her Italian nonna and her great nonna have done before her. With the recipe handed down from generation to generation, Christina hopes to make her family proud.