Contestants Week 9 Man Food

Contestants Week 9 Man Food

Themis Toclis, Bobby Edwards and Christina Cavaleri bring on some finger lickin' Man Food recipes

Recipe to Riches Week 9
  

Themis Toclis
Age: 40

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Bank Clerk

Product:

Bolognaise Minced Meat Pie

Growing up, Themis loved when his mum cooked her two favourite recipes: spaghetti bolognaise for dinner and a meat pie for lunch. When he left home, he took these two recipes with him and experimented on combining the two into one ‘super recipe’.  The new dad dreams of one day starting a pie empire.

 

Recipe to Riches Week 9
   

Bobby Edwards
Age: 24

State:

Western Australia

Occupation:

Carpenter

Product:

Carribean Jerk Ribs Sauce
   

The London-raised carpenter grew up amongst a West Indies community and fell in love with jerk flavours in the numerous Jamaican restaurants. After emigrating from England to Perth with his parents, he realized Jamaican food was hard to come by and started to create his own sauce, which reminds him of his childhood.  

 

Recipe to Riches Week 9
 

Christina Cavaleri
Age: 21

State:

South Australia

Occupation:

Law Student

Product:

Meatballs

Christina doesn’t need to travel to Italy to get an idea of how her family’s previous generations lived. Every time she cooks her meatballs, she’s repeating a practice that her Italian nonna and her great nonna have done before her. With the recipe handed down from generation to generation, Christina hopes to make her family proud.   
Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title
NEXT STORY

Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...