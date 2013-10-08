Contestants Week 8 Food for Thought

Recipe to Riches

Rose Bonfa, Rebecca Hemelaar and Elizabeth Procter give us food for thought...

Elizabeth Procter
    

Elizabeth Procter
Age: 35

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Stay-at-home mum and runs a kitchenware business from home

Product:

Healthy Brownie

When Elizabeth’s daughter was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, the stay-at-home mum of three and her husband decided to change the entire way they ate. Out went the sweets and processed foods, and in came a refined sugar-free diet. She is deeply passionate about her lifestyle and bakes sugar-free cakes, biscuits and even homemade sugar-free ice cream for her kids to eat.

 

Rebecca Hemelaar
   

Rebecca Hemelaar
Age: 29

State:

Queensland

Occupation:

Stay-at-home mum

Product:

Chicken and Vegetable Quinoa Cubes Baby Food
   

It is the time honoured question asked by parents: just how do you get your little bundle of joy to love eating vegetables and healthy food? Rebecca thinks she has found the answer. When she had her first son Quinn last year, the former radiographer started to look around for healthy options once he started eating solids. She devised a recipe with chicken, vegetables and the health food product of the moment – quinoa – all made into cute, child-friendly shapes.

 

 

Rose Bonfa
 

Rose Bonfa
Age: 41

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Social Worker

Product:

Gluten-free Biscuits

Rose has always dreamt of working in the food industry, and believes her gluten free biscuits could be the key to a new career path. Cooking has been a stress release after a hard day’s work for Rose, who learnt the recipe from her Italian mum. She’s hoping she can share her biscuits with Australia…and maybe even find love! 
