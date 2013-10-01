Contestants Week 7 DIY

|
Amanda Bowman
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Part time Retail Worker
Product:
Crumble Mix
Amanda dreams of seeing her product on Woolworths shelves, and is hoping coming face-to-face with Expert Carolyn Creswell is the perfect omen. The mum-of-three works in a supermarket – just as Carolyn did when she dreamed of launching a muesli product and Amanda sees her as a role model. Her friends constantly ask for her apple crumble mix and she’s hoping they will soon find it in their local Woolies.
Elise Strachan
State:
Queensland
Occupation:
Stay-at-home mum
Product:
Cake Pops
Elise used to love her job as a flight attendant, but it’s baking that is allowing her to spread her wings now, with the first time mum to a one-year-old boy often making her own cakes to sell at markets. Elise, who still has a set of piping tips handed down from her mum, is passionate about her on-trend kid-friendly snacks.
Chris Paschalidis
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Construction Project Manager
Pizza sauce and dough
He’s the Greek with the ‘mo and a knockout dough. Chris used to own a pizza business three decades ago and learnt his secret dough and sauce recipe from an old man who helped set up the kitchen team. While the restaurant is long gone, Chris has kept on to his recipe and now wants to share it with the country. The larger-than-life dad of two, who grew up in Melbourne, dreams of once again opening a pizza restaurant if he wins the competition.