Contestants Week 7 DIY

He’s the Greek with the ‘mo and a knockout dough. Chris used to own a pizza business three decades ago and learnt his secret dough and sauce recipe from an old man who helped set up the kitchen team. While the restaurant is long gone, Chris has kept on to his recipe and now wants to share it with the country. The larger-than-life dad of two, who grew up in Melbourne, dreams of once again opening a pizza restaurant if he wins the competition.