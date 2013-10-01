Contestants Week 7 DIY

Recipe to Riches

Chris Paschalidid, Amanda Bowman, Elise Strachan put DIY meals to the test.

Amanda Bowman
   

Amanda Bowman
Age: 32

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Part time Retail Worker

Product:

Crumble Mix

Amanda dreams of seeing her product on Woolworths shelves, and is hoping coming face-to-face with Expert Carolyn Creswell is the perfect omen. The mum-of-three works in a supermarket – just as Carolyn did when she dreamed of launching a muesli product and Amanda sees her as a role model. Her friends constantly ask for her apple crumble mix and she’s hoping they will soon find it in their local Woolies.

 

Elise Strachan
   

Elise Strachan
Age: 30

State:

Queensland

Occupation:

Stay-at-home mum

Product:

Cake Pops
   

Elise used to love her job as a flight attendant, but it’s baking that is allowing her to spread her wings now, with the first time mum to a one-year-old boy often making her own cakes to sell at markets. Elise, who still has a set of piping tips handed down from her mum, is passionate about her on-trend kid-friendly snacks.

 

 

Chris Paschalidis
 

Chris Paschalidis
Age: 53

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Construction Project Manager

Product:

Pizza sauce and dough

He’s the Greek with the ‘mo and a knockout dough. Chris used to own a pizza business three decades ago and learnt his secret dough and sauce recipe from an old man who helped set up the kitchen team. While the restaurant is long gone, Chris has kept on to his recipe and now wants to share it with the country.  The larger-than-life dad of two, who grew up in Melbourne,  dreams of once again opening a pizza restaurant if he wins the competition.
    Advertisement

