Contestants Week 6 Something Sweet

Garth Midgley
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Graphic Artist
Product:
Chocolate Coated Caramel Popcorn
When Garth went to his local cinemas a decade ago, he had a light bulb moment while ordering popcorn and a choc-top. Would the two work as one? The managing director of a computer games company – and occasional rock band guitarist – has received rave reviews from his mates.
Karen Marshall
State:
Canberra
Occupation:
Public Servant
Product:
Violet French Macaron
Karen’s chocolate ganache-filled, violet macarons are much more than a mouthwatering sweet. For Karen, they symbolize her power to overcome adversity. The mum-of-two lost her sense of smell and taste after a mild head injury. Violet is important to her as it’s one of the scents she can sometimes detect.
Patsy McCrostie
State:
Tasmania
Occupation:
Pensioner
Product:
Raspberry Jam Slice
Patsy’s first memory of cooking her recipe is as a young girl after picking berries on her grandfather’s farm. Both her grandmother and mother made jams and sauces, and Patsy has taken that devotion to her jam and slice, which is a hit with her three children and eight grandchildren.