Contestants Week 6 Something Sweet

Garth Midgley, Patsy McCrostie and Karen Marshall battle it out and create something sweet.

Week 6 contestant
    

Garth Midgley
Age: 35

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Graphic Artist

Product:

Chocolate Coated Caramel Popcorn

When Garth went to his local cinemas a decade ago, he had a light bulb moment while ordering popcorn and a choc-top. Would the two work as one? The managing director of a computer games company – and occasional rock band guitarist – has received rave reviews from his mates.    

 

Week 6 contestant
   

Karen Marshall
Age: 45

State:

Canberra

Occupation:

Public Servant

Product:

Violet French Macaron
   

Karen’s chocolate ganache-filled, violet macarons are much more than a mouthwatering sweet. For Karen, they symbolize her power to overcome adversity. The mum-of-two lost her sense of smell and taste after a mild head injury. Violet is important to her as it’s one of the scents she can sometimes detect.  

 

 

Week 6 contestant
 

Patsy McCrostie
Age: 67

State:

Tasmania

Occupation:

Pensioner

Product:

Raspberry Jam Slice

Patsy’s first memory of cooking her recipe is as a young girl after picking berries on her grandfather’s farm. Both her grandmother and mother made jams and sauces, and Patsy has taken that devotion to her jam and slice, which is a hit with her three children and eight grandchildren.    
    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...