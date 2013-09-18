Contestants Week 5 Desserts

|
Katherine Keiler
State:
Queensland
Occupation:
Stay-at-home mum
Product:
Apple Pie Balls
Mum-of-two young boys Katherine accidentally created her recipe of her lifetime after a spur-of-the-moment decision to combine leftovers from an apple pie she was baking. The former psychologist, who grew up with six siblings and learnt to cook with her grandma, loves baking and dreams of one day earning an income from home with her product.
Kara Jensen-Mackinnon
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Writer/Graphic Designer
Product:
Salted Caramel Sticky Date Pudding
For most, Paris conjures up images of fashion, elegance and romance. For Kara, Paris is all about salted caramel sticky date pudding. She remembers with fondness her grandma’s date loaf, using juicy dates that she grew herself, which has evolved from generation to generation. But when Kara spent Christmas in Paris she fell in love with salted caramel macarons and her humble family tradition soon took an exotic turn. Her product reminds her of Christmas in Paris – her first festive season away from her family.
Vicki Cameron-Smith
State:
Queensland
Occupation:
Pathology Collector
Product:
OMG! Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
|
American-raised Vicki grew up with a mother and a grandmother who loved baking, and a love of cookies and sweet pies has been passed on to her. One day she decided to ‘sandwich’ her chocolate cookies and put chocolate filling between them – and the response from her friends were OMG! Her cookies take her back to Texas and sweet memories of her parents and her two sisters.