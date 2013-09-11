Contestants Week 4 World Table

Barbeques at Leo’s house are so much more than just throwing a few snags on the grill. Growing up in Argentina, Leo’s family has been making chimichurri – a flavoursome marinade perfect for barbequed meat – for as long as he can remember.

Leo, who moved to Australia with his parents and siblings during the Falklands War, says his family couldn’t afford high quality meat and instead would eat cheap cuts so would make chimichurri to make dinner fit for a king. The talented musician, who is a director of an earthmoving company, now hopes to one day pass on his recipe to his newborn son.