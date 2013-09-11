Contestants Week 4 World Table

|
Leo Panetta
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Earthmover operator
Product:
Chimichurri
Barbeques at Leo’s house are so much more than just throwing a few snags on the grill. Growing up in Argentina, Leo’s family has been making chimichurri – a flavoursome marinade perfect for barbequed meat – for as long as he can remember.
Leo, who moved to Australia with his parents and siblings during the Falklands War, says his family couldn’t afford high quality meat and instead would eat cheap cuts so would make chimichurri to make dinner fit for a king. The talented musician, who is a director of an earthmoving company, now hopes to one day pass on his recipe to his newborn son.
Nillawan Thanakamonnan
State:
South Australia
Occupation:
Deputy Project Manager
Product:
Stir-fry XO sauce
Born in Thailand to a chef-trained father, raised in Darwin and now living in Adelaide has allowed Nillawan to constantly evolve her cooking.
Nillawan’s XO sauce – which is her family’s take on the stir fry sauce recipe and uses a base made from dried seafood – could be the new sweet and sour sauce for westerners, she believes. The recently engaged food fan was taught the recipe by her dad when she was eight, and has been evolving it ever since.
Manju Jehu
State:
Queensland
Occupation:
Interpreter and Hindu radio host
Product:
Samosas
Growing up in a privileged family in India, Manju had come to expect perfection when it came to her food. But in 1980s Queensland, the chance of finding her dream samosa was proving elusive. So, despite never learning to cook, she began to make samosas using her childhood memory of family dinners in India.
They were an instant hit, with cricket legend Greg Chappell having a chomp and Manju even having to decline an offer to make a few thousand for the Brisbane Expo! She has since passed the recipe onto her daughter and wants to share her culinary delight with Australia!