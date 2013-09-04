Contestants Week 3 Condiments

|
Stephen Perry
Age: 35
State: Western Australia
Occupation: Plumber
Product: Smokin’ Hot Sauce
When Stephen became a first-time father several years ago, he unwittingly gave up spicy food because his little boy’s palate obviously couldn’t handle hot food. But when he pined for hot food, he decided to experiment and make a Louisiana-inspired sauce that he smoked on the barbeque. The plumber, who creates sculptures in his spare time, has now been making his sauce for more than five years and dreams of one day going to America for the World Barbeque Championships.
Laura Beaumont
State: Victoria
Occupation: University Student
When Laura did an internship in India recently, she was so inspired by the food she ate that a typical breakfast of strawberry jam on toast just didn’t cut the mustard any longer. Influenced by the tangy chutneys she sampled, Laura – who is studying a Masters in Management - was soon taking fusion food to a whole new level. The strawberry jam element was a recipe handed down by her mum, before Laura added all the herbs and spices.
Diana Browne
Age: 55
State:
Victoria
Occupation: Nurse
Happy-go-lucky Diana oozes personality, which comes through in her African-inspired vegetable chili pickles. The Zimbabwean-born single mum-of-three – who tragically lost her husband in a car accident in their homeland – says there is nothing like this on the market and dreams of seeing her product on supermarket shelves. The nurse, who also writes children’s books that her son illustrates, hopes she can bring African flavours to the Aussie table.