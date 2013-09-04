Contestants Week 3 Condiments

When Stephen became a first-time father several years ago, he unwittingly gave up spicy food because his little boy’s palate obviously couldn’t handle hot food. But when he pined for hot food, he decided to experiment and make a Louisiana-inspired sauce that he smoked on the barbeque. The plumber, who creates sculptures in his spare time, has now been making his sauce for more than five years and dreams of one day going to America for the World Barbeque Championships.

