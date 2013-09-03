Contestants Week 2 The Freezer

Recipe to Riches

Sara-Jade Bradbury, Erin Chapman and Christine Tanner battle it in this week's search for the best Recipe to Riches Freezer recipe.

 

Sara-Jade Bradbury
Age: 30

State:

Western Australia

Occupation:

Flight Attendant

Product:

Sara-Jade’s Famous Chilli 

Sara-Jade grew up in a house with a large extended family and has fond childhood memories of her grandma cooking chilli in her old casserole cooker. While her gran still uses her casserole cooker, Sara-Jade – who loves 1950s fashion and dreams of one day living like a typical 50’s housewife – has evolved the recipe and has a steady list of requests for samples from her friends.

Erin Chapman
Age: 30

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Retail Sales Manager

Product:

Maple Macadamia Ice Cream

Erin has been making ice cream since she was 15-years-old, and on her days off from work she cooks for herself and friends. The Choir singer stumbled across maple syrup and macadamia nuts and accidentally discovered a perfect match. Now her friends can’t get enough of her product. 

 

Christine Tanner
Age: 53

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Child Care Director

Product:

Vindaloo Sauce 

When Christine cooks her vindaloo sauce, she’s cooking more than a family favourite; she’s allowing her nearest and dearest to share in her Anglo-Indian heritage. Growing up in India, the married mum-of-two says she can feel her mother’s spirit watching over her and spurring her on to conquer new challenges.
