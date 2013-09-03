Contestants Week 2 The Freezer

|
|
Sara-Jade Bradbury
State:
Western Australia
Occupation:
Flight Attendant
Product:
Sara-Jade’s Famous Chilli
|
Sara-Jade grew up in a house with a large extended family and has fond childhood memories of her grandma cooking chilli in her old casserole cooker. While her gran still uses her casserole cooker, Sara-Jade – who loves 1950s fashion and dreams of one day living like a typical 50’s housewife – has evolved the recipe and has a steady list of requests for samples from her friends.
|
|
Erin Chapman
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Retail Sales Manager
Product:
Maple Macadamia Ice Cream
|
Erin has been making ice cream since she was 15-years-old, and on her days off from work she cooks for herself and friends. The Choir singer stumbled across maple syrup and macadamia nuts and accidentally discovered a perfect match. Now her friends can’t get enough of her product.
|
|
Christine Tanner
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Child Care Director
Product:
Vindaloo Sauce
|
When Christine cooks her vindaloo sauce, she’s cooking more than a family favourite; she’s allowing her nearest and dearest to share in her Anglo-Indian heritage. Growing up in India, the married mum-of-two says she can feel her mother’s spirit watching over her and spurring her on to conquer new challenges.