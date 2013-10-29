Recipe to Riches

EpisodesGalleriesArticlesHome
Back

Contestants Week 11 Party Food

Contestants Week 11 Party Food

Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...

Week 11 Recipe to Riches
  

Vinny Magrath
Age: 31

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Sales Manager

Product:

Hot Wing Marinade

Call it the luck of the Irish, but Dublin-raised Vinnie has devised what he claims to be the ultimate chicken wing marinade. The married wine buff spent months experimenting with various wines to perfect his product. And, boy, his wings can pack a punch! After finding the right amount of spice, his recipe is a hit at his friends’ parties.

 

Week 11 Recipe to Riches
   

Alan Burniston
Age: 58

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Retired

Product:

Goat Sausages
   

When it comes to a snag, semi-retired farmer Alan is no sheep. There’s no beef, chicken or lamb on his barbeque; he loves goat. Alan – who raises his own goats – is inspired by his childhood in England, where his father worked as a butcher and would make sausages for the family. Alan says there is a gap in the market for goat, but he’s hoping his lean meat, inexpensive sausages will become a hit.

 

Recipe to Riches
 

Ramsay Horton
Age: 23

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Construction Admin

Product:

Spicy Balls

One of Ramsay’s toughest challenges in life was watching his grandmother battle dementia. She recently died, but left Ramsay a wonderful memory: cupcake-like, spicy meatballs. The original recipe was given to Ramsay’s mum, but his nanna unwittingly created a masterpiece when she used the wrong ingredients in the midst of her dementia.  He spent a while trying to identify the ingredients and has now replicated his gran’s final gift to her grandson.  
Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title
NEXT STORY

Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Week 9 Winners Recipe

    Week 9 Winners Recipe

    Rudeboy Bobby Edwards talks with attitude - about ribs.