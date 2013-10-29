Contestants Week 11 Party Food

|
Vinny Magrath
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Sales Manager
Product:
Hot Wing Marinade
Call it the luck of the Irish, but Dublin-raised Vinnie has devised what he claims to be the ultimate chicken wing marinade. The married wine buff spent months experimenting with various wines to perfect his product. And, boy, his wings can pack a punch! After finding the right amount of spice, his recipe is a hit at his friends’ parties.
Alan Burniston
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Retired
Product:
Goat Sausages
When it comes to a snag, semi-retired farmer Alan is no sheep. There’s no beef, chicken or lamb on his barbeque; he loves goat. Alan – who raises his own goats – is inspired by his childhood in England, where his father worked as a butcher and would make sausages for the family. Alan says there is a gap in the market for goat, but he’s hoping his lean meat, inexpensive sausages will become a hit.
Ramsay Horton
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Construction Admin
Spicy Balls
One of Ramsay’s toughest challenges in life was watching his grandmother battle dementia. She recently died, but left Ramsay a wonderful memory: cupcake-like, spicy meatballs. The original recipe was given to Ramsay’s mum, but his nanna unwittingly created a masterpiece when she used the wrong ingredients in the midst of her dementia. He spent a while trying to identify the ingredients and has now replicated his gran’s final gift to her grandson.