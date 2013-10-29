Contestants Week 11 Party Food

When it comes to a snag, semi-retired farmer Alan is no sheep. There’s no beef, chicken or lamb on his barbeque; he loves goat. Alan – who raises his own goats – is inspired by his childhood in England, where his father worked as a butcher and would make sausages for the family. Alan says there is a gap in the market for goat, but he’s hoping his lean meat, inexpensive sausages will become a hit.