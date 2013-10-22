Contestants Week 10 Classics

|
|
Susie Barnes
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Glass Designer
Product:
Slow-Cooked Oxtail
|
Susie is surrounded by beauty. Having worked as a glass designer in a studio at her home for more than 20 years, she is used to a visual feast every day. And, so, to ensure her palate is also satisfied, she has created a mouthwatering slow-cooked oxtail. The single mum-of-three, who dreams of one day running a wine bar, has evolved this recipe that was handed down by her mum.
|
|
Andrew & Judy Kloester
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Online Retail Joint Business Owners
Product:
Grand L’Orange Roast Duck
|
It seems fate played a role in ensuring husband-wife team Andrew and Judy would fall in love with this classic French dish. The couple met while crossing the road after taking French classes in Paris. They then had dinner together and ordered – you guessed it – Grand L’Orange duck. The couple, who have since put their own stamp on the recipe, has been cooking duck ever since and have passed the recipe onto Judy’s children.
|
|
Justine Fotia
State:
Victoria
Occupation:
Graphic Design & Marketing
Lamb Shank Risotto
|
When Justine was 14-years-old, her grandmother passed down her famous lamb shank soup to her. And while the soup was a family favourite, when Justine moved out of home and house-shared, she realised soup just didn’t fill up the never-ending stomachs of her male flatmates. So begun her unique twist on the dish, which has left her with a fusion of tastes from around the world. With her passion being her side jewellery business, Justine reckons when it comes to a new product on supermarket shelves she’s created a gem!