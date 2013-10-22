Contestants Week 10 Classics

When Justine was 14-years-old, her grandmother passed down her famous lamb shank soup to her. And while the soup was a family favourite, when Justine moved out of home and house-shared, she realised soup just didn’t fill up the never-ending stomachs of her male flatmates. So begun her unique twist on the dish, which has left her with a fusion of tastes from around the world. With her passion being her side jewellery business, Justine reckons when it comes to a new product on supermarket shelves she’s created a gem!