Recipe to Riches

EpisodesGalleriesArticlesHome
Back

Contestants Week 10 Classics

Contestants Week 10 Classics

Justine Fotia, Susie Barnes, Andrew & Judy kloester turn on the charm and show Recipe to Riches their favourite classics...

Recipe to Riches Week 10
  

Susie Barnes
Age: 62

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Glass Designer

Product:

Slow-Cooked Oxtail

Susie is surrounded by beauty. Having worked as a glass designer in a studio at her home for more than 20 years, she is used to a visual feast every day. And, so, to ensure her palate is also satisfied, she has created a mouthwatering slow-cooked oxtail. The single mum-of-three, who dreams of one day running a wine bar, has evolved this recipe that was handed down by her mum.

 

Recipe to Riches Week 10
   

Andrew & Judy Kloester
Age: 45 (Andrew) & Judy (63)

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Online Retail Joint Business Owners

Product:

Grand L’Orange Roast Duck
   

It seems fate played a role in ensuring husband-wife team Andrew and Judy would fall in love with this classic French dish. The couple met while crossing the road after taking French classes in Paris. They then had dinner together and ordered – you guessed it – Grand L’Orange duck. The couple, who have since put their own stamp on the recipe, has been cooking duck ever since and have passed the recipe onto Judy’s children.  

 

Recipe to Riches Week 10
 

Justine Fotia
Age: 25

State:

Victoria

Occupation:

Graphic Design & Marketing

Product:

Lamb Shank Risotto

When Justine was 14-years-old, her grandmother passed down her famous lamb shank soup to her.  And while the soup was a family favourite, when Justine moved out of home and house-shared, she realised soup just didn’t fill up the never-ending stomachs of her male flatmates. So begun her unique twist on the dish, which has left her with a fusion of tastes from around the world. With her passion being her side jewellery business, Justine reckons when it comes to a new product on supermarket shelves she’s created a gem!   
Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title
NEXT STORY

Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Michael Cainero Snags the Recipe to Riches Title

    Claiming the crown for his pork, apple and cinnamon spin on an Aussie classic, Queensland’s ‘King of Sausages’ discusses his success, what’s next and why providing healthy choices is the ultimate reward.
    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Grand Final Winners Interview

    Recipe to Riches Grand Final Winner interview with Garth Midgley
    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Week 11 Winners Recipe

    Ramsay Horton is the talk of the party with his spicy meat balls....
    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Week 10 Winners Recipe

    Susie Barnes talks about her biggest secret - Butcher's Secret Hearty Stew...
    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Contestants Week 11 Party Food

    Ramsay Horton, Vinny Magrath, Alan Burniston get the party started with their favourite party food recipes...