Contestants Week 1 Snack Attack

Connie Tavella
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Nanny
Product:
Croquettes
Connie’s mother from Southern Italy taught her the recipe when she was a teenager, and Connie has since passed on the recipe to her own daughter. The mum-of-two, who works as a nanny, says she feels her mum’s presence whenever she cooks the croquettes – and even uses her mother’s original kitchen utensils.
Matt Blake
State:
New South Wales
Occupation:
Beauty student
Product:
Boneless Red Chicken Wings
Matt is the hit of his friends’ parties, with the former cinema projectionist and now beauty student constantly being asked to batch up 150 samples on average to various soirees and dinner parties. He refined his recipe after travelling to America and is at his happiest when he sees his friends devouring his wings.
Casey Stewart
State:
Queensland
Occupation:
Web publisher and writer
Product:
Potato & Pumpkin Bake
Casey is a self-confessed couch potato who has put a different spin on her mum’s potato bake recipe. The vegetarian jazzed up the recipe by adding pumpkin soup, and it has become such a hit that her friends have dubbed the dish ‘CaseyTato’. She loves cooking her recipe almost as much as she enjoys running her biography writing business with her mum.