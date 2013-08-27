Contestants Week 1 Snack Attack

Recipe to Riches

Casey Stewart, Connie Tavella and Matt Blake battle it in this week's search for the best Recipe to Riches Snack recipe.

 

Connie
 

Connie Tavella
Age: 48

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Nanny

Product:

Croquettes  

Connie’s mother from Southern Italy taught her the recipe when she was a teenager, and Connie has since passed on the recipe to her own daughter. The mum-of-two, who works as a nanny, says she feels her mum’s presence whenever she cooks the croquettes – and even uses her mother’s original kitchen utensils.

 

Matt
 

Matt Blake
Age: 28

State:

New South Wales

Occupation:

Beauty student

Product:

Boneless Red Chicken Wings 

Matt is the hit of his friends’ parties, with the former cinema projectionist and now beauty student constantly being asked to batch up 150 samples on average to various soirees and dinner parties. He refined his recipe after travelling to America and is at his happiest when he sees his friends devouring his wings. 

 

Casey
 

Casey Stewart
Age: 29

State:

Queensland

Occupation:

Web publisher and writer

Product:

Potato & Pumpkin Bake

Casey is a self-confessed couch potato who has put a different spin on her mum’s potato bake recipe. The vegetarian jazzed up the recipe by adding pumpkin soup, and it has become such a hit that her friends have dubbed the dish ‘CaseyTato’. She loves cooking her recipe almost as much as she enjoys running her biography writing business with her mum.



