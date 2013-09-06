Recipe to Riches

When Modesto Bertocchi migrated to Australia from Genoa, he came with only one suitcase and a passion for European delicacies. In the early 1980s he brought that passion to Woolworths stores in Victoria in the form of a selection of Christmas Hams.

His hams are produced to the highest standard using full muscle pork, baked and smoked with a selection of hickory and Tasmanian ash, were enthusiastically picked up by shoppers. Woolies and Bertocchi were surprised by how well the products were received and wanted to see if there was room for more delicacies. From the initial ham products they grew the offering by bringin in bacon, beef products, salamis, mortadella, chicken products, turkey products and Frankfurters. Now you can find Bertocchi's name throughout Woolworths delicatessens and meat departments.

       
These days John & Andrew Bertocchi direct the company and keep the core values of craftsmanship and quality central to their work. The business still sits on the original site in Thomastown, Victoria, and now days they're proud to point out the uniqueness of their 40 years of experience processing small-goods.

For Woolworths it is a pleasure to continue working with a company that so closely shares their passion for consistently delivering fresh and innovative products.


 
View the Bertocchi range of products online.  

    Advertisement

