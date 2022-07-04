Unlike anything else on Australian television, Recipe To Riches takes everyday Australians’ much-loved home recipes and turns them into the next top-selling products in Woolworths supermarkets.

This eight-part series lifts the lid on the food we buy and gives viewers a fascinating insight into a recipe’s journey from the kitchen to supermarket shelf.

With a different food theme each week, contestants will work their magic in the kitchen before heading to the boardroom for the essential marketing and branding phase, culminating in the planning and execution of a successful product launch.

Mentoring and guiding the contestants on their food journey is our team of experts: acclaimed marketing expert Russel Howcroft making his Recipes To Riches debut, talented chef Darren Robertson and Carman’s Fine Foods founder Carolyn Creswell, joined by Woolworths’ Jess Gill.

Following in the footsteps of Garth Midgely, whose genius idea of combining chocolate and popcorn led to victory in Recipe To Riches season one, the contestants are all competing for a life changing partnership with Woolworths and $100,000 prize money.

Which budding entrepreneur has the goods to take their recipe all the way to checkouts at Woolworths stores Australia wide?

Recipe To Riches is a FremantleMedia Australia production for Network 10.Recipe to Riches™ FremantleMedia Australia Pty Ltd. All rights reserved. www.fremantleaustralia.com