Real Prison Breaks

Real Prison Breaks - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Crime

Air Date: Fri 5 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months

A love struck girlfriend hijacks a helipcopter to get her man out of jail and one of the world's biggest breakouts.

Season 1

About the Show

Narrated by Sean Bean, this documentary series investigates cases of real-life prison breaks from across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, featuring exclusive interviews with escapees.