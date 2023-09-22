Ready Set Dance - S2 Ep. 11

Episodes
S2 Ep. 11 - Showtime
Ready Set Dance is a dance program created for preschoolers, encouraging them to jump and jive along to the music, all while building confidence, coordination and creativity through physical play.
S2 Ep. 10 - Princess Pineapple
S2 Ep. 9 - Dr. Mixitup
S2 Ep. 8 - Game, Set, Granny
S2 Ep. 7 - Dance Bot
S2 Ep. 6 - All Aboard
