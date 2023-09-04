READY SET DANCE

Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 8
G | Kids

6 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Pixies & Pirates

A swashbuckling little story with a sprinkle of fairy dust, Pixies and Pirates is about allowing every aspect of your personality to shine as bright as treasure.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Meatballs & Spaghetti

A delicious little story, about teamwork, a dance off and what happens when you have to impress, a very special guest.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - I Love The Rain

A joyful little story about a rainy day in Ready Set City and the Kid Crew's mission to have fun, whatever the weather.

image-placeholder
5 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Space

A gravity defying story about a mission to outer space and the squidgy surface of planet marshmallow.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea

An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.

image-placeholder
5 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Buzzy Bees

A sticky little story about a set of bees who get their feet stuck in honey and must master the "Sticky, Sticky Feet" move if they're ever going to free themselves.

image-placeholder
5 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Get Down Granny

A groovy little story about a Granny who knows how to get down, if she would only, wake up.

Season 1