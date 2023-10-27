READY SET DANCE

Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 5
A gravity defying story about a mission to outer space and the squidgy surface of planet marshmallow.

Episodes
5 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Space

6 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea

An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.

5 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Buzzy Bees

A sticky little story about a set of bees who get their feet stuck in honey and must master the "Sticky, Sticky Feet" move if they're ever going to free themselves.

5 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Get Down Granny

A groovy little story about a Granny who knows how to get down, if she would only, wake up.

6 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - What's My Jam"

An uplifting story about a kid who's just trying to fit in. It's a journey of self-discovery that brings the community together, but it's the beat of the music that's most inspiring.

Season 1