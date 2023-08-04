Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Circus
A show stopping spectacular about the weird and wonderful sights that perform under the Big Top at the circus.
S1 Ep. 8 - Pixies & Pirates
A swashbuckling little story with a sprinkle of fairy dust, Pixies and Pirates is about allowing every aspect of your personality to shine as bright as treasure.
S1 Ep. 7 - Meatballs & Spaghetti
A delicious little story, about teamwork, a dance off and what happens when you have to impress, a very special guest.
S1 Ep. 6 - I Love The Rain
A joyful little story about a rainy day in Ready Set City and the Kid Crew's mission to have fun, whatever the weather.
S1 Ep. 5 - Space
A gravity defying story about a mission to outer space and the squidgy surface of planet marshmallow.
S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea
An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.