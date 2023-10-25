Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Space
A gravity defying story about a mission to outer space and the squidgy surface of planet marshmallow.
S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea
An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.
S1 Ep. 3 - Buzzy Bees
A sticky little story about a set of bees who get their feet stuck in honey and must master the "Sticky, Sticky Feet" move if they're ever going to free themselves.
S1 Ep. 2 - Get Down Granny
A groovy little story about a Granny who knows how to get down, if she would only, wake up.