Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea
An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.
S1 Ep. 3 - Buzzy Bees
A sticky little story about a set of bees who get their feet stuck in honey and must master the "Sticky, Sticky Feet" move if they're ever going to free themselves.
S1 Ep. 2 - Get Down Granny
A groovy little story about a Granny who knows how to get down, if she would only, wake up.
S1 Ep. 1 - What's My Jam"
An uplifting story about a kid who's just trying to fit in. It's a journey of self-discovery that brings the community together, but it's the beat of the music that's most inspiring.