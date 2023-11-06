Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 15 - Heel Tow Hoedown
A tooting, hooting, back slapping story about a town that's lost a vital move to its hoedown and a Kid Crew member who has to look within, if they're ever going to help find it.
S1 Ep. 14 - Do The Freeze
A super cool story about a snaggle toothed Snow Leopard and a city that's in awe of his ice cold moves.
S1 Ep. 13 - My First Recital
A transformative little story about some prime ballerinas who have to perfect first position if they want to fly through their first big recital.
S1 Ep. 12 - Come Dance With Twirl
Join, your favourite Liger, Twirl as she shows off her signature move and her love for ballet and hip-hop.
S1 Ep. 11 - Boom Clap Pow
When a kitten gets cat-napped, the magnificent Kid Crew must find their own superpowers if they want to save the day.
S1 Ep. 10 - Ready Set Rewind
A top rocking little story about TV night at the Ready Set House and the youngest Kid Crew member, who ends up taking control.