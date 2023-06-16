Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 15 - Heel Tow Hoedown
A tooting, hooting, back slapping story about a town that's lost a vital move to its hoedown and a Kid Crew member who has to look within, if they're ever going to help find it.
S1 Ep. 14 - Do The Freeze
A super cool story about a snaggle toothed Snow Leopard and a city that's in awe of his ice cold moves.
S1 Ep. 13 - My First Recital
A transformative little story about some prime ballerinas who have to perfect first position if they want to fly through their first big recital.