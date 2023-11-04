READY SET DANCE

Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 13
G | Kids

A transformative little story about some prime ballerinas who have to perfect first position if they want to fly through their first big recital.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - My First Recital

A transformative little story about some prime ballerinas who have to perfect first position if they want to fly through their first big recital.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Come Dance With Twirl

Join, your favourite Liger, Twirl as she shows off her signature move and her love for ballet and hip-hop.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Boom Clap Pow

When a kitten gets cat-napped, the magnificent Kid Crew must find their own superpowers if they want to save the day.

image-placeholder
5 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Ready Set Rewind

A top rocking little story about TV night at the Ready Set House and the youngest Kid Crew member, who ends up taking control.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Circus

A show stopping spectacular about the weird and wonderful sights that perform under the Big Top at the circus.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Pixies and Pirates

A swashbuckling little story with a sprinkle of fairy dust, Pixies and Pirates is about allowing every aspect of your personality to shine as bright as treasure.

image-placeholder
6 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - I Love The Rain

A joyful little story about a rainy day in Ready Set City and the Kid Crew's mission to have fun, whatever the weather.

Season 1