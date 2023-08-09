Ready Set Dance - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - Come Dance With Twirl
Join, your favourite Liger, Twirl as she shows off her signature move and her love for ballet and hip-hop.
S1 Ep. 11 - Boom Clap Pow
When a kitten gets cat-napped, the magnificent Kid Crew must find their own superpowers if they want to save the day.
S1 Ep. 10 - Ready Set Rewind
A top rocking little story about TV night at the Ready Set House and the youngest Kid Crew member, who ends up taking control.
S1 Ep. 9 - Circus
A show stopping spectacular about the weird and wonderful sights that perform under the Big Top at the circus.
S1 Ep. 8 - Pixies & Pirates
A swashbuckling little story with a sprinkle of fairy dust, Pixies and Pirates is about allowing every aspect of your personality to shine as bright as treasure.
S1 Ep. 7 - Meatballs & Spaghetti
A delicious little story, about teamwork, a dance off and what happens when you have to impress, a very special guest.