A delicious little story, about teamwork, a dance off and what happens when you have to impress, a very special guest.

6 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Meatballs and Spaghetti

6 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - I Love The Rain

A joyful little story about a rainy day in Ready Set City and the Kid Crew's mission to have fun, whatever the weather.

5 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Space

A gravity defying story about a mission to outer space and the squidgy surface of planet marshmallow.

6 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Under The Sea

An absorbing story about underwater explorers and all the majesty they can see on an adventure under the sea.

Season 1

About the Show

READY SET DANCE is a participatory preschool dance series designed to get young kids up and moving. The series stars CG animated Freeze and Twirl as well as the Kid Crew consisting entirely of Australian dancers. Each episode features a performance from the Kid Crew as part of a story-driven, mini-musical set to an originally composed soundtrack with musical cues. Instructed by TWIRL and FREEZE, kids at home are encouraged to jump up and learn the moves of the day, practicing throughout the show alongside the Kid Crew. To end they can join their fellow preschoolers onscreen for a preschool dance party. Bursting with energy the locally produced series features fun and energetic episodes designed specifically for preschoolers aged two - five years old. Differing from other dance shows on the market, the show is underpinned by a core educational curriculum designed to teach kids fundamental movement skills while building confidence, coordination and creativity.