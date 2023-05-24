QLD Mob Rising Stars Showcase

Looking After The Land
NC

The Djabugay Bulmba, Laura and Balnggarrawarra rangers share stories of the country and the importance of taking care of the land on which we live.

Home
Web Extras
Articles

Community Service Announcements

Video Extras - Traditional Stories

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Participant Interviews

2023

About the Movie

Network 10 has partnered with Screen Queensland to create the First Nations Skills Placement and Mentorship Program. As part of the program participants receive the opportunity to write and direct a 60-second Community Service Announcement about Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander culture to be aired in Queensland followed by a 6-month mentorship program.