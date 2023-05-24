QLD Mob Rising Stars Showcase

Looking After The Land
The Djabugay Bulmba, Laura and Balnggarrawarra rangers share stories of the country and the importance of taking care of the land on which we live.
Network 10 has partnered with Screen Queensland to create the First Nations Skills Placement and Mentorship Program. As part of the program participants receive the opportunity to write and direct a 60-second Community Service Announcement about Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander culture to be aired in Queensland followed by a 6-month mentorship program.