Pretty Little Victim

Pretty Little Victim
M | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

2021

About the Movie

Melanie and her daughter Hannah are ready for a fresh start after a tough year. At a new school, things start to spiral out of control when someone hacks Hannah's phone and leaks her private photos.