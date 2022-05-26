The Port Shorts Film Festival showcases the best short films from our own backyard and around the world under the stars in idyllic Port Douglas in tropical Far North Queensland on the third weekend of every October, hosted by legendary Australian actor and Port Shorts Judge & Ambassador Stephen Curry. The Very Best Of Port Shorts on 10 play features a selection of our favourites over the last five years to make you laugh, cry and wonder why you wouldn’t join us in paradise under the palm trees with the Coral Sea and Daintree Rainforest as the backdrop for Port Shorts 2021. Enjoy the show…