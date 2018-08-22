Pointless Questions & Answers - Wed 22 Aug

List any words of three letters or more, that can be made by rearranging the letters of the word SMILE into any order.
|ELM
|0
|ELMS
|0
|EMS
|0
|ISLE
|0
|ISM
|0
|LEI
|0
|LEIS
|0
|LIE
|20
|LIES
|10
|LIME
|39
|LIMES
|21
|LIS
|0
|MEL
|0
|MIL
|2
|MILE
|71
|MILES
|39
|MISE
|0
|SEI
|0
|SEMI
|0
|SIM
|7
|SLIM
|11
|SLIME
|17
List any words of three letters or more, that can be made by rearranging the letters of the word GARDEN into any order.
|AGE
|3
|AGED
|0
|AND
|1
|ANE
|0
|ANGER
|0
|ARE
|8
|DAG
|7
|DAN
|2
|DANG
|0
|DANGER
|2
|DARE
|8
|DARG
|1
|DARN
|6
|DEAN
|5
|DEAR
|5
|DEN
|72
|DENAR
|0
|DER
|1
|DRAG
|17
|DREG
|0
|EAR
|2
|EARN
|1
|EGAD
|0
|END
|2
|ERA
|1
|ERG
|0
|ERN
|0
|GAD
|1
|GAN
|0
|GANDER
|1
|GAR
|0
|GARE
|0
|GARN
|0
|GEAR
|5
|GEN
|5
|GRAD
|2
|GRADE
|14
|GRAN
|1
|GRAND
|0
|NAE
|0
|NAG
|13
|NARD
|0
|NEAR
|6
|NEG
|0
|NERD
|7
|RAD
|10
|RAG
|16
|RAGE
|7
|RAGED
|1
|RAN
|7
|RAND
|1
|RANG
|1
|RANGE
|1
|RANGED
|0
|READ
|7
|RED
|20
|REDAN
|0
|REG
|1
|REND
|1