Pointless

Video ExtrasHome
Back

Pointless Questions & Answers - Wed 22 Aug

Pointless Questions & Answers - Wed 22 Aug

Words That Can Be Made Out Of 'Smile'

List any words of three letters or more, that can be made by rearranging the letters of the word SMILE into any order.

ELM 0
ELMS 0
EMS 0
ISLE 0
ISM 0
LEI 0
LEIS 0
LIE 20
LIES 10
LIME 39
LIMES 21
LIS 0
MEL 0
MIL 2
MILE 71
MILES 39
MISE 0
SEI 0
SEMI 0
SIM 7
SLIM 11
SLIME 17

List any words of three letters or more, that can be made by rearranging the letters of the word GARDEN into any order.

AGE 3
AGED 0
AND 1
ANE 0
ANGER 0
ARE 8
DAG 7
DAN 2
DANG 0
DANGER 2
DARE 8
DARG 1
DARN 6
DEAN 5
DEAR 5
DEN 72
DENAR 0
DER 1
DRAG 17
DREG 0
EAR 2
EARN 1
EGAD 0
END 2
ERA 1
ERG 0
ERN 0
GAD 1
GAN 0
GANDER 1
GAR 0
GARE 0
GARN 0
GEAR 5
GEN 5
GRAD 2
GRADE 14
GRAN 1
GRAND 0
NAE 0
NAG 13
NARD 0
NEAR 6
NEG 0
NERD 7
RAD 10
RAG 16
RAGE 7
RAGED 1
RAN 7
RAND 1
RANG 1
RANGE 1
RANGED 0
READ 7
RED 20
REDAN 0
REG 1
REND 1





Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
NEXT STORY

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

    Countries In The Tropics And Countries Starting And Ending With A Vowel
    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

    'What Th...'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Thursday 9th May

    Cast Of 'Meet The Fockers' And Words Ending In '...Mate'
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wednesday 8th May

    O' In The Periodic Table And It's A Gas
    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 7th May

    Words Beginning With 'TR...' And Words Beginning With 'Wh...'