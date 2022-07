Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 19 Dec

BELLE 0

CALL ME (COME BACK HOME) 4

FULL OF FIRE 0

HERE I AM (COME AND TAKE ME) 1

HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART 0

I CAN'T GET NEXT TO YOU 0

I'M STILL IN LOVE WITH YOU 2

L-O-V-E (LOVE) 0

LET'S GET MARRIED 0

LET'S STAY TOGETHER 1

LIVIN' FOR YOU 0

LOOK WHAT YOU DONE FOR ME 0

LOVE AND HAPPINESS 1

SHA LA LA (MAKE ME HAPPY) 0

TIRED OF BEING ALONE 4