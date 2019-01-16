Pointless

Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 16 Jan

Beginning With 'B': Words Beginning And Ending In 'B' And Michael Jackson Tracks Starting With 'B'

We are looking for any words defined in the Macquarie Dictionary which begin and end with the letter 'B'.

BAB 2
BACKCOMB 0
BACKSTAB 0
BAOBAB 0
BARB 12
BATHTUB 0
BEDAUB 0
BEGOB 0
BENUMB 0
BIB 23
BICARB 0
BIOLAB 0
BLAB 9
BLEB 0
BLOB 8
BLUB 3
BLURB 9
BOAB 7
BOB 29
BOMB 16
BOOB 13
BREADCRUMB 0
BUB 18
BULB 14
BURB 4
BUZZBOMB 0


Here we’d like you to list solo tracks by Michael Jackson that begin with 'B'.

BABY BE MINE 3
BAD 36
BEAT IT 37
BEAUTIFUL GIRL 0
BEHIND THE MASK 1
BEN 19
BEST OF JOY 1
BILLIE JEAN 34
BLACK OR WHITE 26
BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR 5
BLUE GANGSTA 1
BREAK OF DAWN 0
BREAKING NEWS 0
BURN THIS DISCO OUT 0
BUTTERFLIES 4


