Round 3 Questions & Answers - Wed 16 Jan
Beginning With 'B': Words Beginning And Ending In 'B' And Michael Jackson Tracks Starting With 'B'
We are looking for any words defined in the Macquarie Dictionary which begin and end with the letter 'B'.
|BAB
|2
|BACKCOMB
|0
|BACKSTAB
|0
|BAOBAB
|0
|BARB
|12
|BATHTUB
|0
|BEDAUB
|0
|BEGOB
|0
|BENUMB
|0
|BIB
|23
|BICARB
|0
|BIOLAB
|0
|BLAB
|9
|BLEB
|0
|BLOB
|8
|BLUB
|3
|BLURB
|9
|BOAB
|7
|BOB
|29
|BOMB
|16
|BOOB
|13
|BREADCRUMB
|0
|BUB
|18
|BULB
|14
|BURB
|4
|BUZZBOMB
|0
Here we’d like you to list solo tracks by Michael Jackson that begin with 'B'.
|BABY BE MINE
|3
|BAD
|36
|BEAT IT
|37
|BEAUTIFUL GIRL
|0
|BEHIND THE MASK
|1
|BEN
|19
|BEST OF JOY
|1
|BILLIE JEAN
|34
|BLACK OR WHITE
|26
|BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR
|5
|BLUE GANGSTA
|1
|BREAK OF DAWN
|0
|BREAKING NEWS
|0
|BURN THIS DISCO OUT
|0
|BUTTERFLIES
|4