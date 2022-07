Pointless Questions & Answers - Wed 15 Aug

We are looking for any plays that were published in the collected works of Shakespeare known as the First Folio.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM 1 8

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL 0

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA 1

AS YOU LIKE IT 4

CORIOLANUS 0

CYMBELINE 0

HAMLET 28

HENRY IV, PART I 0

HENRY IV, PART II 0

HENRY V 1

HENRY VI, PART I 0

HENRY VI, PART II 0

HENRY VI, PART III 0

HENRY VIII 1

JULIUS CAESAR 3

KING JOHN 1

KING LEAR 7

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST 0

MACBETH 24

MEASURE FOR MEASURE 0

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING 3

OTHELLO 16

RICHARD II 0

RICHARD III 4

ROMEO AND JULIET 44

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW 8

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS 0

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 7

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR 0

THE TEMPEST 7

TIMON OF ATHENS 0

TITUS ANDRONICUS 0

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA 1

TWELFTH NIGHT 7

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA 0

THE WINTER'S TALE 0